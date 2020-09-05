Stripping case: Bail rejected, ex-Khanna SHO surrenders before IG

Fifteen months after three men were stripped and then filmed at Khanna Sadar police station, the station house officer (SHO) at the time, inspector Baljinder Singh, surrendered before inspector general (IG, Ludhiana Zone) Naunihal Singh on Saturday. The Punjab and Haryana high court had rejected his bail application.

The police had been after him for the past two months, having booked him for assault, illegal detention, stripping three men and recording the video. The police had also added sections of the SC/ST Act and the Information and Technology (IT) Act against the inspector in the FIR lodged at City-1 police station of Khanna on July 5. He had been suspended from the force.

In the nine-second video, three persons were seen standing nude in front of the SHO, whose voice is audible but his face cannot be seen. After the video went viral, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had directed inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, to carry out a fact-finding inquiry into the matter on April 16 this year.

IG Naunihal is leading the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the matter. On April 23, the phone that was used to record the video was traced. It belonged to constable Varun Kumur, the ‘chhota munshi’, at the Sadar police station. His statement was recorded and he was transferred to the Police Lines.

Sources said the constable claimed that though his mobile phone was used, it was the SHO, who had recorded the video. The constable, however, could not give a satisfactory answer on why he had forwarded the videos.

The victim Jagpal Singh Jogi, who is the husband of a former sarpanch, said he had a land dispute with a Doraha-based Congress leader. He claimed that in June 2019, inspector Baljinder arrested him, his son, Gurvir Singh, and friend Jaswant Singh from their fields and thrashed them brutally in the police station.

“We were forced to remove our clothes and humiliated by making a video. Later, we were falsely implicated in a case of burglary,” he has claimed. Later, he complained to the DGP through his counsel.

SP headquarters Tajinder Singh Sandhu, who is a member of the SIT, said the accused would be brought to Khanna for further investigation.