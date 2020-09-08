Stripping case: Former Khanna SHO sent to judicial custody

Suspended Khanna SHO Inspector Baljinder Singh was produced before a local court on Tuesday that sent to 14-day judicial custody in an assault case.

The accused through his counsel appealed to the court to send him to Patiala jail citing threat to life in Ludhiana central jail, as many of the accused arrested by him are lodged there.

However, no recovery has been made from the suspended cop.

Advocate Guninder Singh Brar, counsel to complainant Jagpal Singh, said that the police demanded that Baljinder should be sent to judicial custody as he is not cooperating with them.

Brar stated that the police has made no effort to trace the mobile phone that was used to record the video. He alleged that members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are hand in glove with the accused cop who are trying their best to save him.

Brar added that they are disappointed with the police and would appeal for CBI inquiry in the case.

Inspector Baljinder Singh surrendered before the IG on Saturday. after his bail application was rejected by the court. The police were after him for the past two months.

The cop was booked for assault, illegal detention, stripping clothes of three men and recording the video. The police had also added sections of the SC/ST Act and the Information and Technology (IT) Act against the inspector in the FIR lodged at City-1 police station of Khanna on July 5.

In the nine-second video, three persons were seen standing nude in front of the SHO, whose voice is audible but his face cannot be seen. After the video went viral, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had directed the inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, to carry out a fact-finding inquiry into the matter on April 16.