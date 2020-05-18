Sections
Home / Cities / Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home

Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home

The family claimed that they had come here to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi Shrine in March but have been stranded since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A family from Nepal, which is stranded in Katra amid the lockdown, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deport them to their native land at the earliest.

The family claimed that they had come here to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi Shrine in March but have been stranded since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the Nepalese family, which includes five women, six men and children, are being given food and shelter by the district administration, they now want to return to their native country.

“We have been here since more than 70 days. The administration is providing us with food and shelter but we have families back home where old parents and children are waiting for us. The administration should send us back,” a woman from the family told mediapersons here.



Reasi district commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib said, “They are neither pilgrims nor tourists. They are destitute people, who generally come to such places. For the past 70 days we are looking after them. We are providing them with food and shelter.”

Chib said the administration is now planning to send them back home.

“Though sending them to Nepal is a bit difficult for us and not in our domain, we can send them to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or till Bihar border where they will get a train. The administration is paying for their travel expenses but I want to know their willingness. Sometimes they show the urge to go back but then they backtrack,” Chib said, adding that in a day or two they will be sent to a place nearest to their native land.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stringent action will be taken against LG Polymers: Andhra CM
May 18, 2020 18:36 IST
Shimla admn allows buses ferrying people to quarantine centres till CTO on Mall Road
May 18, 2020 18:35 IST
Pune auto driver spends savings for own wedding to feed migrants
May 18, 2020 18:32 IST
Delhi allows buses, taxis, autorickshaws; odd-even for shops in markets
May 18, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.