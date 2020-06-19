Sections
Home / Cities / Student-parent forum holds stir in Shimla against private schools charging arbitrary fees

Student-parent forum holds stir in Shimla against private schools charging arbitrary fees

Forum coordinator Vijender Mehra said even when the world is battling coronavirus pandemic, private schools are looting parents.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chhatra Abhibhavak Manch, a local student-parent forum, here on Friday staged a protest outside the directorate of higher education against private schools for allegedly charging arbitrary fees and for disregarding the state government’s decision to only collect tuition fees.

After the protest, a delegation of the forum met higher education joint director Pramod Chauhan and elementary education department joint director Hitesh Azad and submitted a memorandum demanding implementation of the state government orders.

The officials assured them to take action against private schools.

Forum coordinator Vijender Mehra said even when the world is battling coronavirus pandemic, private schools are looting parents. He alleged that most private schools were not even conducting online classes and still collected the whole fees instead of just tuition fees. Private schools are pressurising parents to pay fees by regularly sending them text messages, he said.



Mehra alleged that private schools have removed miscellaneous charges like annual charges, smart classroom charges, sports fees and other charges from the fee book and included them in the tuition fees, increasing it by four times.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘No one has a better throw, or a safer pair of hands than Jadeja’
Jun 19, 2020 17:43 IST
Stir in Shimla against private schools charging arbitrary fees
Jun 19, 2020 17:43 IST
International Yoga Day 2020: What is meditation, its various forms
Jun 19, 2020 17:45 IST
Sushant’s death has made mom worry about me, says Ratan
Jun 19, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.