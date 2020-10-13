Students’ body seeks another round of CET exams in the state

Pune: To cover maximum number of students in the state, the “Association of the Management of Unaided Institutes in Rural area” has demanded to conduct a second round of the state CET exams.

According to the association, a second-round must be conducted for students who are now eligible according to the new norms of state government and for those who didn’t appear for the exam earlier due to the Covid-19 fear.

The association has written a letter to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The association in its letters have referred to the recent order by the Supreme Court to conduct another round of NEET exam for those students who have missed it due to Covid pandemic.

Last week, the state higher and technical education department reduced the cut-off percentage by 5 per cent for Class 12 scores through a government resolution.

This will benefit aspirants in admission, and also students who have not applied earlier due to fewer marks can appear for the CET exams again.

Along with engineering, the cut-off for admissions to undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Catering Technologies, Law, Fine Arts, and Design were also reduced by 5 per cent in the higher secondary exams.

“When the Class 12 results were declared, a large number of students didn’t apply due to fewer marks. After the new notifications were issued by the state government, many students want admission but they have not appeared for the CET exams. Another important issue was about safety, as most of the CET exam centres were in cities, the students from rural areas were unable to appear for the exam. This number is also, huge which is from the rural area and want to give the CET exam for admission to various courses,” said Ramdas Zol, president of the association.

“So, our demand to the state government is to conduct another round of CET exam in the state so that thousands of students can benefit from it. Also, the educational institutes where every year seats remain vacant can now get admissions for this year. Everyone has suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and by taking the second round of CET exam can benefit all. It has already happened in NEET exams, as Supreme court has given one more chance to students to appear for the exam. Then why can’t it happen for our state CET exams.” he added.

Army organises Combined Entrance Exam (CEE)

The Army Recruiting Office, Pune has organised a Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) for the post of a soldier (general duty, tradesman and technical) on November 1, 2020. There are 2,262 candidates from five districts (Pune, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed and Ahmednagar) who will appear for the examination. The CEE is going to be conducted on the premises of AIPT, Hadapsar, Pune. These candidates have undergone the first two stages (physical tests and medical examination) of the Army recruitment process and have been declared eligible for the CEE. After the written exam, merit will be prepared and selected candidates will be allotted regiments and corps based on their performance. This entire procedure will be completed by March 2021. All candidates appearing for the CEE are required to follow the instructions pertaining to Covid-19 protocol and exercise extreme caution with respect to abiding by the instructions of centre and state governments.