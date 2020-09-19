Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Students’ body voices concern over unemployment, new education policy at Ludhiana meet

Students’ body voices concern over unemployment, new education policy at Ludhiana meet

Discusses arrangements for the birth anniversary celebrations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The members of All India Students Federation (AISF) organised a meeting at Karnail Singh Isru Bhawan, Abdullapur Basti, here on Saturday to discuss the birth anniversary celebrations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh among other pressing matters.

The issues of unemployment and new education policy were also taken up in the meeting.

ENT surgeon Arun Mittra said unemployment is major concern in the current times as many people have lost their jobs and are going through financial hardships due to the Covid-related lockdown. The government must take it seriously and generate jobs for the unemployed people, he said.

While addressing the students, Comrade Charan Singh Sarabha said by launching the new education policy, the central government has befooled them. “Students and youth are the future of this country and the government must focus on their welfare,” he added.

Youth leader Sukhwinder Maheshwari threw light on the arrangements planned for Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary celebrations on September 28. He also discussed the Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act.

Meanwhile, AISF Ludhiana formed a new committee on the occasion. Sourav Yadav was elected as its president, while Kartika Singh and Manpreet were chosen vice-presidents. Deepak Kumar is the committee’s secretary, Lalit Kumar and Rajiv Kumar are joint secretaries, Pardeep Kumar will take charge as treasurer and Pardeep Khera as joint treasurer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

Damaged supply line: Ludhiana’s Wards 29, 31 go without water for a week
Sep 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No decision on selling only ‘Made in India’ products in military canteens
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized
Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.