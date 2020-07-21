Sections
Students can give entrance test from home: TISS

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:28 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) tweaked its admission process for its bachelors courses, allowing candidates to take the exams from their locations.

The institute announced that the Bachelors Admission Test (BAT) will be held between August 2 and 10. In view of the safety of the candidates, the institute has done away with the test centres. TISS is allowing candidates to take the exam from their homes on a device of their choice.

Moreover, the exam duration has been halved, and the 40-mark descriptive exam (Part B) cancelled. Part B had earlier accounted for 40% weightage in the overall selection process.

Instead, applicants will get 45 minutes to take a multiple-choice-question exam on general awareness, mathematics and English. There will be a total of 40 questions for 14, 14 and 12 marks for each of the subjects respectively. In the final selection, the BAT scores will carry a 70% weightage and the rest 30% weightage will be given to Class 12 marks.



The decision was taken considering the safety of the prospective candidates amid the pandemic, said institute officials.

“The exam will be through the remote proctoring method, where applicants can take the test from their homes. They can access the multiple-choice test on their phones or laptops. There will be no need for applicants to go to a test centre,” said PK Shajahan, dean, academics.

The test will be a part of the selection process for 140 seats for bachelors courses across the five campuses of TISS.

Earlier, the institute had restructured its admission process for Masters programmes by doing away with any physical visits by candidates to the campus. The institute had also done away with the pre-interview test (PIT) and candidates were interviewed online.

The test had earlier been scheduled on April 25 at 25 cities across the country. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the entrance exam had been deferred indefinitely.

