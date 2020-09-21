Students claim luggage missing after their Pune hostel was turned into Covid centre

Pune: Many students, who were staying at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel and left for their hometowns after the Covid-19 restrictions, claim that they are unable to find their belongings and luggage at their rooms on their return. They blame the civic body for not taking care of their belongings after the hostel was converted into a Covid care centre (CCC) for isolation of positive patients. Some students, who have returned from their native places for admissions and examination purposes, are shocked to see their luggage lying in a damaged condition.

Around 400 students used to stay at the hostel located at Ghole road prior to the lockdown. Students from various colleges in the city who had taken admission at the hostel had to rushed to their villages after the city saw a rise in Covid cases and many hostels were asked to be vacated. Many claim that they were unable to take their luggage, books and other belongings. Later, PMC converted the hostel into a quarantine centre.

Kuldeep Ambekar, a hosteller, said, “The luggage of students was were dumped in one of the rooms of Ghole Road ward office and some of it were damaged. Many of us had our original certificates and marksheets, important study materials in our luggage. When I told one of my friends to collect my luggage, he told me it is damaged and many of my belongings are missing. We have registered a complaint with PMC demanding compensation for the damaged and missing luggage.”

Anuj Sangave, another hosteller who returned from his Jalgaon home to collect luggage, said, “When I came to collect my luggage I was shocked to see the damaged condition of my bags and files. Some of my study material is missing. We are aware that due to Covid pandemic there is a crisis situation in Pune, but that doesn’t mean PMC should dump our luggage anywhere.”

Sunil Indalkar, PMC deputy commissioner (social welfare) said, “As there was an urgent need of space to quarantine Covid positive patients, this hostel was taken up by PMC. The luggage of students was properly shifted to Ghole Road ward office. The entire process of transferring luggage, from packaging to keeping it in boxes, is videographed. Students facing any issue in locating their belongings can contact us.”