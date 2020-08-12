Sections
Home / Cities / Students held for protesting at DU’s arts faculty

Students held for protesting at DU’s arts faculty

New Delhi: Six student activists from Delhi University were booked for unlawful protests and not following social distancing norms on Wednesday by holding a demonstration at Delhi...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Six student activists from Delhi University were booked for unlawful protests and not following social distancing norms on Wednesday by holding a demonstration at Delhi University’s Faculty of Arts while demanding the release of DU professor Hany Babu who was arrested last month in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Babu, a 54-year-old associate professor of English, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai on July 28.

“Students’ Federation of India (SFI) along with other progressive organisations protested at Arts Faculty, Delhi University demanding the release of Professor Hany Babu.The peaceful protest was met with severe hostility by Delhi Police. Students are being curbed from exercising their democratic right to protest,” SFI said in a statement.



But police said around 10-12 students gathered at Arts Faculty on Wednesday afternoon to protest and were told that this was not allowed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The students kept on protesting despite several requests and have been apprehended for violation of order under section 144 CrPC. A case under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 3 Epidemic Disease Act and 51/57 DM Act is being registered against them,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ebrahim Alkazi: A guru who was a father figure, say pupils
Aug 13, 2020 01:19 IST
Drug peddlers’ gang busted in Amritsar, 5 held with ₹22 lakh
Aug 13, 2020 01:02 IST
Shock for others, but solar consumers get ‘0’ power bills
Aug 13, 2020 01:02 IST
Not begging from Punjab, demanding only rightful space in assembly building: Haryana speaker
Aug 13, 2020 00:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.