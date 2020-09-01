Sections
Students in Himachal stand divided over JEE exams

As many as 8,397 candidates are expected to appear in the JEE examinations at 11 centres in Himachal.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

As many as 62 students appeared for the examination at one of the centre’s in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Students in Himachal Pradesh stand divided over the decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, which commenced on Tuesday across various centres in the state.

Many students believe that the examinations should have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions while many say that it was a right decision to conduct the exams.

As many as 62 students appeared for the examination at one of the centre’s in Shimla. All precautionary measures, including thermal scanning, face masks, hand sanitizers for students and social distancing was followed during entry and exit at the examination centre.



A candidate Gunjan Thakur said there was a confusion about whether examinations will be conducted or not but it was a right decision as the delay could have led to mental stress in students. “Although I did not face any problems because my examination centre was near my house, the same cannot be said about others who came from far away places,” she said.

“All precautionary measures were followed and we did not face any problem during the exam,” she added.

Another candidate, Vikas, said it was a right decision to conduct these examinations as we had been preparing for a very long time. “Despite the pandemic, exams could be conducted while following precautions and this is also the last chance for many students,” he said.

Another student, Tanvi, said the examinations should have been postponed as the virus cases are on the rise in the state and life of students cannot be risked. “We students also had to face travel and accommodation problems. We were hoping that the examinations should have been postponed until the situation got better,” she said.

A parent, who was accompanying his son, said it is right to conduct the examinations as students have been preparing for it since a very long time. “We parents have also spent a lot of money for coaching of our children,” he added.

