Students making a perfect mark in painting

New Delhi: When N Sriya, 18, painted a cityscape composition depicting four friends near a water body with trees all around, a cycle, and buildings in the background for her Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education Painting exam, even she did not expect that it would get a perfect 100 score. The Class 12 student from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, said the marks had helped improve her aggregate to 94%.

High or perfect scores in arts and literature unheard of till recent years are becoming a norm. Teachers from the capital’s top schools say it is because of multiple evaluation components – theory, practical, and internal assessments – that students score well in these subjects.

Of the 65 students who scored 100 in various subjects in Amity International School, Mayur Vihar, this year, 33 got it in Painting and 18 in Sculpture. At DPS, Vasant Kunj, of the 27 students who secured 100 in various subjects, seven got it in Painting and at least 10 scored more than 95. Out of 16 students studying Painting at Springdales, Pusa Road, barring one student, all scored above 90.

Ashok Ninawe, associate professor at the College of Art, Delhi, said high scores in Class 12 does not have any bearing on the quality of professionals who pass out of the institution. “Students scoring 100 in art is unusual. However, the course and evaluation of the board papers is basic. If students fulfil the elementary criteria, they can be awarded perfect scores. For pursuing a higher education degree in the subject which includes professional-level courses. Also, students have to pass an entrance exam which tests their capabilities at a different level. So it doesn’t affect the quality of students opting for the field after school,” said Ninawe.

Students opting for Painting in Class 12 are evaluated on three components -- 30-mark theory paper, 70-mark practical examination which entails painting a theme-based composition on the spot, doing a still-life portrait of inanimate objects; and a 20-mark portfolio of work done in the two years of their higher secondary education.

When asked what prompts evaluators to give perfect scores in art, teachers said for still-life sketching, shading, balance, and the precision helps students fetch marks. Ram Bali, who teaches at DPS, Vasant Kunj, said, “The assessment is done keeping in mind that they are students and not artists. As long as they get the basics right, they are likely to get perfect scores.”

Bali said that when it came to the 25-mark painting composition, evaluators check if the theme of the topic matches with the different elements in the students’ paintings. For instance, if the topics ask for a painting of a summer vegetable market, students will have to paint vegetables available in the season and also take note of the clothes the human figures are wearing. Examiners look for the presence of at least three human figures, animals, and different elements in the painting.

If a student’s portfolio is promising, teachers also ignore “silly mistakes” like leaving a white spot on the painting or the compromised quality of the paper, which sometimes affects the watercolour painting.

“Painting anatomically correct human figures with multiple elements and suitable colour schemes as per the topic helps us score better,” said Sriya.

Tuhin Bhattacharya, who teaches Painting at Amity, Mayur Vihar said, “In the 30-mark theory paper, there are different types of questions like whether the wheel in the Indian flag is Persian blue or Navy blue. If students go through the textbooks carefully, they will be able to answer the questions. For their portfolio, presentation matters as well. For instance, detailing on the mounds being used for the paintings can help them score better.”

Of the 12.18 lakh students who registered to appear for the Class 12 CBSE examinations this year, over 1.10 lakh candidates had registered for Painting this year – indicating an interest among students towards the subject.