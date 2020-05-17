Sections
Home / Cities / Students of KIMT, Ludhiana, attend webinar on importance of health

Students of KIMT, Ludhiana, attend webinar on importance of health

The event was organised by Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra.

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Students of MBA first and second year attended it (ht photo)

Students of Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women, Ludhiana, took part in a webinar on the topic ‘Nurturing physical, mental and social health during and post Covid-19’.

The event was organised by Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra and students of MBA first and second year attended it.

“We should learn to live with coronavirus as it is going to stay for a long time. As we have been confined to our homes for more than 50 days, we got the opportunity to strengthen our bond with our family. The lockdown has forced many people, who were used to an unhealthy diet, to eat home-made food daily,” said professor Ashok Mittal, vice-chancellor of BR Ambedkar University.

Likewise, prof Swati Mehta stressed on the importance of eating nutritious food at this time. “In today’s time, health is the most important element, so we should take care of it by eating nutritious food, exercising and by maintain a proper sleeping pattern,” she said.



KIMT director Harpreet Kaur lauded the efforts of the organisers of the webinar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ola, Uber to ferry passengers to Mumbai Central
May 17, 2020 23:02 IST
Indians stuck in Thailand seek government to operate more repatriate flights
May 17, 2020 23:02 IST
After 65% jump in IT investments last fiscal, Covid-19 may hit growth in Punjab this year
May 17, 2020 23:01 IST
Pune man duped of Rs 38.55 lakh in online fraud
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.