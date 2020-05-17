Students of KIMT, Ludhiana, attend webinar on importance of health

Students of MBA first and second year attended it (ht photo)

Students of Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women, Ludhiana, took part in a webinar on the topic ‘Nurturing physical, mental and social health during and post Covid-19’.

The event was organised by Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra and students of MBA first and second year attended it.

“We should learn to live with coronavirus as it is going to stay for a long time. As we have been confined to our homes for more than 50 days, we got the opportunity to strengthen our bond with our family. The lockdown has forced many people, who were used to an unhealthy diet, to eat home-made food daily,” said professor Ashok Mittal, vice-chancellor of BR Ambedkar University.

Likewise, prof Swati Mehta stressed on the importance of eating nutritious food at this time. “In today’s time, health is the most important element, so we should take care of it by eating nutritious food, exercising and by maintain a proper sleeping pattern,” she said.

KIMT director Harpreet Kaur lauded the efforts of the organisers of the webinar.