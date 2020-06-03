Sections
Home / Cities / Students seek mass promotion, but Central University of Kashmir in doubt over assessment mode

Students seek mass promotion, but Central University of Kashmir in doubt over assessment mode

The students claimed that they were ready to appear in exams for the current semester, but needed relief for the pending ones.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:38 IST

By Ashiq Hussain,

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) are in stress as the varsity authorities have been indecisive about their examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students have demanded that they should be given mass promotion in their previous semesters as per the UGC guidelines, so they could concentrate on their current semester.

“The university is not taking any decision despite the UGC guidelines. Our two semesters are pending. We want them to mass promote us in our previous semester and give relaxation in the current semester because we have faced a lot of problems due to the continuous Covid-19 lockdown,” said Gazi Ahmad Khan, president of CUK Students’ Federation.

The students claimed that they were ready to appear in exams for the current semester.



“Many are in their final semester and need to go for research or further studies. Their exams should be held immediately with some leniency in the syllabus and their backlogs cleared,” he said.

Owing to the pandemic, the UGC had recommended that universities should conduct exams for final semesters only in July, while the students in intermediate semesters should be graded based on an internal assessment or in states where the Covid-19 situation has normalised, exams should be conducted in July only.

“Since August 5, 2019 (when restrictions were imposed in J&K after revocation of its special status) up to March and then amid this lockdown, the students couldn’t attend their classes. Even online classes couldn’t be attended by the most of the students due to the non-availability of high-speed internet,” said Nadiya Rashid, spokesperson of the students’ federation.

“Students are suffering from depression and seeing psychiatrists. It is our request to higher authorities of the varsity to give us mass promotion along with clearing our backlog subjects. Do justice to us and don’t force us to come on the streets,” she said.

Varsity’s controller of examination Prof Parveen Pandit said the students have already been promoted to their next semesters, though they were yet to decide the mode of assessment.

“We are yet to decide whether we will go for internal assessment or any other mode, keeping the UGC recommendations in mind,” she said.

Last week, the University of Kashmir had announced that there will be no end-term exams for the current and previous semesters, wherever due, during the lockdown period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.