Students serve legal notice on Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law for seeking semester fee

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Students of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) have served a legal notice on the varsity for seeking the semester fee of Rs 1.13 lakh amid the lockdown.

As many as 639 students enrolled in the BA LLB course at the varsity stated that the legal notice has been sent demanding consideration and re-consideration of various issues and appropriate relaxation in respect of the proposed chargeable fee for the upcoming semester (August-December 2020) in light of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

“The students have been asked to submit the advance chargeable fees of Rs 1.13 lakh by July 10 for upcoming semester. This fee is equivalent to the regular fees minus merely the mess fee (only postponed) and a waiver of the annual increase in the tuition fee amounting to Rs 5,000,” said Shreyans Jain, advocate in high court of Madhya Pradesh, who is representing the students.

University registrar Naresh Vats said the varsity had given a patient hearing to students’ representation following which the decision of seeking fee was taken. “We will respond to the legal notice accordingly,” he said.



