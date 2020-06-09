Sections
Home / Cities / Sub-inspector, deputed in security detail of union minister, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint

Gurugram Three armed men allegedly kidnapped a Delhi police sub-inspector, deputed in the security detail of a Union minister in Delhi, and robbed his car at gunpoint on Monday...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram Three armed men allegedly kidnapped a Delhi police sub-inspector, deputed in the security detail of a Union minister in Delhi, and robbed his car at gunpoint on Monday evening in Rajpura village in Pataudi area. The police said the sub-inspector was assaulted, handcuffed and blindfolded during the ordeal, which ended when the robbers dropped him in a field in Jhajjar and fled with his SUV.

The police have registered a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station. Several crime teams from the Gurugram Police are conducting a probe to trace the accused trio.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.15pm when Rishi Raj Singh, a resident of Kosli, Rewari, was on his way to Delhi for his duty in his SUV. The police said he had reached near Rajpura village in Pataudi when a car, in which three persons were seated, pointed towards his car tyre.

In the police complaint, Singh said that he assumed that there was some tyre issue and stopped the car. “As I rolled down the windows, three armed men alighted from the other car and sat in my car. They hit me with the butt of a pistol. I was pushed to the rear seat of the car and they tied my hands behind my back. They turned the car towards Palhawas, Jhajjar and, after crossing a flyover, they blindfolded me. After about 20 minutes, they dropped in a field and fled with the car,” said Singh in the FIR.



The victim said that he untied himself and a passerby informed him that he was in village Khudan in Jhajjar, following which he informed his family and the police.

The accused men also stole the police official’s wallet containing ₹1,500 cash, his police identity card, PAN card, driving licence, Aadhar card, ATM card and a mobile phone. The police said the victim sustained minor bruises on his face.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused men are yet to be arrested and the police are checking footage in CCTVs in the area to trace them. The victim was deputed in the security detail of a Union minister in Delhi. He was not wearing his uniform at the time of the incident and was on his way to Delhi.”

