Sub-inspector seventh patient to recover from Covid-19 in Ludhiana, gets floral welcome from police

SI Arshpreet Kaur, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17, spent 21 days in hospital and will have to quarantine herself for another 14 days before joining duty. She was a primary contact of ACP Anil Kumar Kohli who had succumbed to the disease on April 18

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:42 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur receiving a floral welcome from the police department after being discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17, has become the seventh patient in the district to recover from the disease.

Kaur got a floral welcome from the district police department after being discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Friday. She spent 21 days in the hospital and will now have to quarantine herself for another 14 days before joining duty.

After being discharged from the hospital, the SI expressed gratitude towards the police department, her senior officers, and especially chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who contacted her through a video call and encouraged her during her hospital stay.

Her father, Gurmeet Singh, showered flowers on the doctors who treated her.



Kaur said she was confident she will beat the virus. “When I tested positive for coronavirus, I was more worried about my family and friends. Thankfully, no one, except my driver assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh tested positive. He has also recovered now.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, PBI) Sachin Gupta, who reached the hospital to welcome Kaur, said the woman officer was a warrior. “She did not only keep herself enthused during treatment, but also motivated people by releasing a video and asking them not to be afraid of the virus and to take necessary precautions.”

‘READ BOOKS, EXERCISED’

About her time in the isolation ward, Kaur said she had not talked to her family members and friends as much in five years as she did during her 21-day stay at the hospital.

“I exercised, read books and played ludo online with my friends to pass time in the hospital. I am now mentally and physically fit to serve the department and society again,” she said.

Kaur was a primary contact of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli, who had tested positive on April 11 and succumbed to coronavirus on April 18.

Besides Kaur, six patients have recovered in the district that has so far reported 125 cases. Five patients have died.

