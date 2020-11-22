Subhash Barala is BJP in-charge for Ambala MC polls

In the run-up to the elections of Ambala municipal corporation (MC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (Haryana unit) has approved the names of the in-charges for the polls in Ambala.

Announcing this on Sunday, BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar appointed former president and chairman of Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises, Subhash Barala, as prabhari for Ambala.

The ruling BJP has its own MLA in the city constituency, Aseem Goel, who said, “Barala’s vast experience in the party will help us in Ambala and we are sure to gain a majority in the corporation along with the mayor seat. Booth-level meetings are going on in full swing.”

On being asked about the sudden inauguration of projects, he said, “The projects that are completed on time have to be inaugurated. The opposition has nothing to talk about, rather there is no opposition here, and all are in our favour.”

The election heat is on, but the schedule has yet to be announced. Other than BJP and Congress, former minister Nirmal Singh’s Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) and former union minister Venod Sharma’s Jan Chetna Party have also announced they will contest the civic body polls.

None of the parties, however, has declared its candidates and all are somehow waiting for the dates. A BJP office-bearer said the schedule could be announced anytime this week.