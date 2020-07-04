Submit daily updates on those who are critical: Thne chief instructs

Sections
With an aim to bring down the fatality rate within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the municipal commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma on Friday instructed all assistant municipal...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:37 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With an aim to bring down the fatality rate within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the municipal commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma on Friday instructed all assistant municipal commissioners to visit Covid hospitals or facilities within their ward and submit a daily report of the condition of patients, especially the old and critical.

“Apart from contact tracing and testing, our aim is to decrease the fatality rate in the city. For this, we have to ensure that all patients receive timely treatment. All assistant commissioners have been asked to visit the hospitals or Covid care centres in their vicinity every morning, before reporting to work. They will ensure that if any patient is critical or facing any problems, are attended immediately,” said Sharma.

TMC has so far recorded 350 Covid deaths, among them, 212 deaths were reported in June itself. “It was observed initially that family members would avoid reaching out to a doctor; this often led to a delay in the treatment. Moreover, provisions for ventilators have been made so that patients above 50 years of age can be attended to immediately in case of an emergency. Proper care and timely treatment will help reduce the fatality,” said Dr Dinkar Desai, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane chapter.

Increased contact tracing, tracking patients from fever clinics and surveys in containment zones are some of the ways the civic body and the Indian Medical Association are trying to bring down the fatalities in the city.



E-pass will be available online

Thane Municipal Corporation has introduced the facility to avail e-pass on the DigiThane Covid-19 dashboard. This is to ensure those in essential services are able to access the passes with ease. The facility is available on the website, on-call or even on mail. The following facilities can be accessed on, https://covidthane.org/ or digithane.contact@thanecity.gov.in or 9819170170.

