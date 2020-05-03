Sections
Home / Cities / Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase

Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase

Due to the high-velocity winds, many trees fell on the Sirsa-Ellenabad road, severing the electricity wires.

Updated: May 03, 2020 01:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

Meteorological department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar has predicted rain from May 3 to May 6. (HT PHOTO)

High-speed winds and untimely showers again put Sirsa farmers in distress as their wheat produce got drenched at different procurement centres in Ellenabad area on Saturday evening.

Due to the high-velocity winds, many trees fell on the Sirsa-Ellenabad road, severing the electricity wires.

Ram Singh, a farmer from Ellenabad, said they did not expect such sudden change of weather as the sky seemed clear. But the rainfall played a spoilsport as their produce, which had finally dried up, got drenched again.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar has predicted rain from May 3 to May 6.



Meteorology and agriculture department head Dr M L Khichar said, “We have already advised the farmers to cover their produce as light to moderate rain is expected in several parts of Haryana. They must also stop sowing seeds for the next cycle of crop. The weather will be clear after May 7.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Long queues, endless wait in scorching sun for hungry labourers in Ludhiana
May 03, 2020 02:37 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: How did Kartik Aaryan become Bollywood’s new cool
May 03, 2020 02:43 IST
Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.