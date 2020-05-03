Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase

Meteorological department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar has predicted rain from May 3 to May 6. (HT PHOTO)

High-speed winds and untimely showers again put Sirsa farmers in distress as their wheat produce got drenched at different procurement centres in Ellenabad area on Saturday evening.

Due to the high-velocity winds, many trees fell on the Sirsa-Ellenabad road, severing the electricity wires.

Ram Singh, a farmer from Ellenabad, said they did not expect such sudden change of weather as the sky seemed clear. But the rainfall played a spoilsport as their produce, which had finally dried up, got drenched again.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar has predicted rain from May 3 to May 6.

Meteorology and agriculture department head Dr M L Khichar said, “We have already advised the farmers to cover their produce as light to moderate rain is expected in several parts of Haryana. They must also stop sowing seeds for the next cycle of crop. The weather will be clear after May 7.”