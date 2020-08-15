Sudeeksha Bhati’s death case: Kin says two suspects ‘detained’

Kin of Sudeeksha Bhati, who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr on August 10, on Saturday said the police have detained two suspects and have asked the family members to identify them. The Bulandhsahr police, however, have not made any official confirmation about the detentions.

Jitendra Bhati, Sudeeksha’s father, said he received a call on Saturday afternoon from the Bulandshahr police saying they have detained some suspects in connection to his daughter’s death. “Sudeeksha’s cousin has gone to Bulandshahr along with some villagers to identify the suspects. We do not know more about the suspects, and just hope they are the same persons who killed our daughter,” Jitendra said.

Diksha Singh, circle officer, Bulandshahr, said the police have verified the details of over 350 Royal Enfield motorcycles registered in the neighbourhood of the accident site and questioned their owners. “We have questioned some suspects and got some leads. We can’t comment on detention or arrest at this stage,” said Singh who is heading the investigating team probing the accident.

Sudeeksha, 19, a class 12 topper in Bulandshahr, was pursuing a graduate degree in the United States. She died in a road accident on August 10 when she was going to her maternal uncle’s place on a motorcycle. Her family had alleged that two motorcycle riders were chasing her on before the incident took place.

Bulandshahr police registered a case of rash driving and death due to negligence in this case and the charge of harassment was not pressed in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Noida Police have advised local people not to gather at Sudeeksha’s house in large numbers since two visitors had tested found positive on Friday.