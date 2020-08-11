Sugar factories likely to set up Covid care centres in rural Maharashtra

Sections
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:50 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: Sugar factories are likely to erect Covid care centres in rural Maharashtra after an appeal by the state government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar told co-operative minister Balasaheb Patil to urge sugar factories to erect the centres wherever necessary.

Sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that an official appeal will be send to sugar factories soon.

Gaikwad said, “Factories near urban areas could set up to the centres mainly for asymptomatic patients. It would not be mandatory, but owners are expected to erect it voluntarily.”



Gaikwad said, “The Vighnahar co-operative factory helped us to erect a Covid care centre at Ozar in Pune district. We expect owners of other factories to follow the example.”

Pawar, while instructing Patil, said, “Many factories have godowns with tin roofs that are lying vacant. It is very easy to erect the centres at these places.”

A sugar commissioner official, on condition of anonymity, said that mainly sugar factories located in Solapur are expected to set up Covid care centres.

