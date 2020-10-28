Suicide: 14-year-old girl’s body fished out of canal

Divers were pressed into service to rescue her but to no avail. Her decomposed body was finally found on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Eleven days after a 14-year-old girl ended her life by jumping into Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara, her body was fished out on Wednesday.

As per the police, the girl had taken the extreme step following a spat with her younger brother.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh said that the family had cooked a dessert on October 17 and the siblings had a fight over its distribution. In a fit of rage, the girl walked out of the house and jumped into the canal.

As soon as the family came to know about it, they informed the police. Divers were pressed into service to rescue her but to no avail. Her decomposed body was finally found on Wednesday.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the statement of her father.