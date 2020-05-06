Sections
Home / Cities / Suicide abetment accused among 14 new cases in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment accused among 14 new cases in Ludhiana

18-year-old was booked on April 30, 22 days after his female classmate, also 18, ended her life by hanging

Updated: May 06, 2020 02:53 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 14 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district count to 124.

The health department received results of 704 samples, of which 14 were positive.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said among the 14 patients, nine were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded in Maharashtra and four contacts of positive patients.

An 18-year-old boy, nabbed in an abetment to suicide case after his female classmate ended her life by hanging, was the 14th person to test positive.



26 CONTACTS OF POSITIVE YOUTH QUARANTINED

After the results of the youth came out, five cops, including two ASIs and three constables of Mundian police post and Jamalpur police station, were quarantined.

Besides, four members of the youth’s family, four family members of the deceased girl’s family and five panchayat members, who came in his contact to resolve the matter out of court, were also quarantined at home.

Eight inmates, who had shared the Brostal Jail barrack with the teen for two days, were also isolated.

According to the youth’s father, he did not leave the house during the lockdown period and had no travel history.

His classmate had committed suicide on April 9, while the case of abetment to suicide was registered on April 30 when he was also arrested.

Announcements were made in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Mundian,where the youth lives, for residents to stay indoors after the area was sealed.

Health department officials said those under quarantine will be observed for a few days, following which their samples will be collected.

