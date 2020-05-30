Suicide pact: 23-year-old man, minor cousin end lives in Samrala

Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment. (Representative photo)

A 23-year-old man and his 17-year-old cousin sister committed suicide by consuming poison at the respective houses in Nauladi village of Samrala on Friday night.

Police said a suicide note was found where the duo had stated that “they were in relationship for the past 10 years and had decided to end their lives as their relationship was not acceptable in society”.

Inspector Sikandar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said both of them consumed celphos tablets at the same time on Friday night. Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment.

The SHO said a suicide note was found on the man’s person and was signed by both of them. Written in Punjabi, it said, “Asi 10 saal to pyaar karde haan, dasso ki kariye (we have been in love for 10 years, please suggest what should we do).”

In the note, the couple requested their family members to kill them if they survived, and also wished to be cremated together, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statements of their family members.

While the deceased man was youngest among three siblings and worked as a salesman at a grocery store, the girl had two brothers and had just passed Class 10.