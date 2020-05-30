Sections
Home / Cities / Suicide pact: 23-year-old man, minor cousin end lives in Samrala

Suicide pact: 23-year-old man, minor cousin end lives in Samrala

Consume celphos tablets at respective homes; leave suicide note stating they were in love for 10 years, which was not acceptable to society

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment. (Representative photo)

A 23-year-old man and his 17-year-old cousin sister committed suicide by consuming poison at the respective houses in Nauladi village of Samrala on Friday night.

Police said a suicide note was found where the duo had stated that “they were in relationship for the past 10 years and had decided to end their lives as their relationship was not acceptable in society”.

Inspector Sikandar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said both of them consumed celphos tablets at the same time on Friday night. Their families rushed them to different hospitals, where they died during treatment.

The SHO said a suicide note was found on the man’s person and was signed by both of them. Written in Punjabi, it said, “Asi 10 saal to pyaar karde haan, dasso ki kariye (we have been in love for 10 years, please suggest what should we do).”



In the note, the couple requested their family members to kill them if they survived, and also wished to be cremated together, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statements of their family members.

While the deceased man was youngest among three siblings and worked as a salesman at a grocery store, the girl had two brothers and had just passed Class 10.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune entrepreneur comes to rescue of unemployed youth in rural areas
May 30, 2020 18:55 IST
Karnal man burnt to death in mysterious shop fire
May 30, 2020 18:57 IST
Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Sonepat
May 30, 2020 19:01 IST
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
May 30, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.