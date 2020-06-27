Suicide pact: Farmer, paramour end lives in Khanna

A 37-year-old farmer and his paramour ended their lives by consuming some poisonous substance in a suicide pact at Mohanpur village, Khanna, on Friday evening.

After consuming poison, the man called his wife over the phone and informed her about his extreme step. But, before the police could reach the spot, the duo was dead.

Both deceased were married and had three children each.

Police said the man, who was a resident of Harkrishan Nagar, Khanna, had an illicit relationship with a 36-year-old homemaker from Khanna Lhurd village. Their families were aware about their relation and were against it.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statements of their family members.