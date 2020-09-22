Sections
Sukhbir asks Capt to call special session to revoke amended State APMC Act

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to hold a special assembly session immediately to revoke the...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to hold a special assembly session immediately to revoke the amended State Agriculture Produce Markets Committee (APMC) Act of 2017.

In a statement, Sukhbir asked the chief minister not to practise deceit with farmers by shedding crocodile tears at their fate as he (Amarinder) was the author of a similar legislation in Punjab and continued to stand by his own anti-farmer Act. The SAD chief said the chief minister could not run with the hare and hunt with the hound, asking him to tell the farmers and ‘khet mazdoors’ why he was refusing to rescind the State APMC Act, 2017, which he implemented in Punjab as the chief minister.

Sukhbir asked Amarinder if he could show the moral courage to disassociate himself from the Congress manifesto of 2019 which called for removing the APMC Act altogether. He also said that the chief minister should apologise to the farming community for encouraging corporatisation of the farm sector by accepting the Montek Singh Ahluwalia committee report which calls for reducing procurement of foodgrain. “The CM should scrap the committee and reject its report,” he said, calling it (report) a death warrant for Punjab farmers.

On the three agriculture marketing bills passed by both Houses of Parliament, the SAD president said the special assembly session should also discuss the Congress party’s role in framing of the ordinances which later became bills. The CM was a member of the high-powered committee which framed the ordinances and even sent finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal to participate in a meeting of the committee in Mumbai, he claimed, adding that subsequently the Congress government even sent a note to the Centre agreeing with many of the provisions of the ordinances.

