Sukhbir, Harsimrat lead Akali chakka jam against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal during a protest against the farm bills at their native Lambi village in Muktsar district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the Bathinda Lok Sabha member and quit the Narendra Modi cabinet over the farm bills recently, led party workers in blocking traffic (chakka jam) at Lambi in Muktsar district.

The SAD, an ally in the NDA government, is the only key political party that held road blockades across the state against the Centre’s move.

While Akali activists blocked roads across the state, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders did not join the farmers’ protests but expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Bathinda Congress urban president Arun Wadhawan said the party had appealed to traders and commission agents to shut their establishments in support of the bandh call.

Teachers and government employees associated with Left-wing organisations also joined the farmers in their protest.