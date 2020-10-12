Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Sukhbir Badal meets Akal Takht jathedar over SGPC elections, takes jibe at BJP

Sukhbir Badal meets Akal Takht jathedar over SGPC elections, takes jibe at BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in the Golden Temple complex and said his party was ready for...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:54 IST

By Surjit Singh,

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in the Golden Temple complex and said his party was ready for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general elections whenever they are conducted.

This comes amid speculations on the gurdwara body polls in the wake of the appointment of chief commissioner for the same. SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal was also present in the meeting.

Sukhbir, who was accompanied by his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and children, met the jathedar after attended a bhog (concluding) ceremony of akhand path organised by the family and paying obeisance at the shrine. The SAD chief, jathedar and Longowal remained in the Akal Takht secretariat for nearly half an hour.

Later, during an interaction with mediapersons, Sukhbir said, “The SAD is ready for the elections whenever these are conducted. I welcome the appointment of Justice SS Saron as chief commissioner. The Sikh community elects the SGPC house. The SAD has been tasked with this for the last 100 years. Again, we will reach out to the sangat to garner their support. Other groups also have the right to be part of this democratic exercise.”



Also, an attempt by members of some Sikh bodies to show Sukhbir and Longowal black flags on the issue of missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib was foiled. The protesters carrying black flags and placards stood at the Golden Temple entrance but the two exited from another gate.

The SAD president took a jibe at its erstwhile alliance partner, BJP, over an announcement that the saffron party will contest the 2022 Punjab assembly elections on its own and will come power as well. “They are having this dream for long. Let them continue having it,” he said.

Slamming Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the new farm laws, he said, “He should go to Delhi to convey all the concerns to the Central government and persuade it to revoke these legislations. But he does not step out of his farmhouse. I fail to understand why he is running away from his duty to protect the interests of the people of Punjab?”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
Oct 11, 2020 21:59 IST
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Oct 11, 2020 23:29 IST
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Oct 11, 2020 23:33 IST

latest news

Sukhbir Badal meets Akal Takht jathedar over SGPC elections, takes jibe at BJP
Oct 12, 2020 00:54 IST
RCB vs KKR Preview: Will Karthik’s captaincy acumen stop the in-form Kohli?
Oct 12, 2020 00:53 IST
Study finds expanded newborn screening could save premature infants’ lives
Oct 12, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Metro-3 car shed: Maharashtra government shifts its ground, set for rough path
Oct 12, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.