Sukhbir’s demand of probe into grain distribution absurd: Ashu

The minister claimed that the main reason for impediment in distribution was delayed supply of pulses by NAFED and bad quality pulses supplied by them

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Terming Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s demand of CBI probe into distribution of foodgrain and pulses under the Centre’s scheme as ridiculous, Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday said end-to-end computerisation in the state had made any pilferage impossible.

“These types of demands are just gimmicks aimed at gaining political mileage,” Ashu said, adding that no one from the Congress party, neither worker nor leaders, had any role in this distribution. He added that there was no delay on the part of the state government, as it had immediately got released its wheat quota allocated to it by centre by from FCI. The minister claimed that the main reason for impediment in distribution was delayed supply of pulses by NAFED and bad quality pulses supplied by them.

