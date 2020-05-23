Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-thousand crore scam in Centre-sent food material as relief to Punjab. He said that a large amount of wheat and pulses sent by Centre for 1.4 crore Punjabis found its way to the open market via Congress leaders.

Addressing the media after visiting Malout, Balluana, Abohar, Fazilka, Jalalabad, Guruharsahai and Ferozepur where he flagged off wheat trucks carrying 5,000 quintal wheat to Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, the Sukhbir said he had brought the issue of diversion of central food stock to the notice of Congress leaders in Punjab and PM Modi.

Terming this a crime against humanity, Sukhbir said it is shocking that migrants slept hungry in Punjab, while the state allowed diversion of wheat and pulses to Congress leaders who in turn sold the stock in open markets. He demanded a central-level inquiry into the scam. “The magnitude of the fraud is mind-boggling. Congress leaders are responsible for this crime should be brought to book,” he said.

He also highlighted how liquor mafia, in league with Congress, has “looted Rs 5,600 crore from the state exchequer.” “The state excise department had suffered huge loss because government allowed distilleries run by Congress leaders and their known to take out truckloads of liquor without paying any excise duty,” he said.

He said Congress legislators of Ferozepur were openly indulging in illegal mining and had been given a free rein by the Congress government. He said the legislators were also patronising the drug mafia.