Sections
Home / Cities / Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material

Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-thousand crore scam in Centre-sent food material as relief to Punjab. He said that a large amount...

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ferozepur

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-thousand crore scam in Centre-sent food material as relief to Punjab. He said that a large amount of wheat and pulses sent by Centre for 1.4 crore Punjabis found its way to the open market via Congress leaders.

Addressing the media after visiting Malout, Balluana, Abohar, Fazilka, Jalalabad, Guruharsahai and Ferozepur where he flagged off wheat trucks carrying 5,000 quintal wheat to Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, the Sukhbir said he had brought the issue of diversion of central food stock to the notice of Congress leaders in Punjab and PM Modi.

Terming this a crime against humanity, Sukhbir said it is shocking that migrants slept hungry in Punjab, while the state allowed diversion of wheat and pulses to Congress leaders who in turn sold the stock in open markets. He demanded a central-level inquiry into the scam. “The magnitude of the fraud is mind-boggling. Congress leaders are responsible for this crime should be brought to book,” he said.

He also highlighted how liquor mafia, in league with Congress, has “looted Rs 5,600 crore from the state exchequer.” “The state excise department had suffered huge loss because government allowed distilleries run by Congress leaders and their known to take out truckloads of liquor without paying any excise duty,” he said.



He said Congress legislators of Ferozepur were openly indulging in illegal mining and had been given a free rein by the Congress government. He said the legislators were also patronising the drug mafia.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM asks cultural department to study if shooting for TV shows can resume
May 23, 2020 00:34 IST
Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension
May 23, 2020 00:31 IST
Army gives final salute to its hero Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
Shiv Sena attends Opposition meet called by Congress chief
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.