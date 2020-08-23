Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhna floodgates opened after heavy rain in Chandigarh

Sukhna floodgates opened after heavy rain in Chandigarh

Two of the lake’s three floodgates were opened early on Sunday with no confirmation on when these would be closed

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Water levels of the Sukhna lake had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13. (Keshav Singh)

Floodgates of the Sukhna Lake were opened after water levels touched the danger mark of 1,163 feet following heavy rain of around 80.1 mm from late Saturday night, officials of the engineering wing of the UT administration confirmed on Sunday.

Two of the lake’s three floodgates were opened with no confirmation on when these would be closed. “The floodgates are still open and we don’t have a particular target but we will bring down water levels from 1,163 feet,” an engineering official said.

Water levels had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13.

In what is usually a rare occurrence, the floodgates were last opened in September 2018 and before that in 2008.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Guyana Amazon Warriors defend lowest total in CPL history
Aug 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Kokilaben ‘rap’ video sparks meme fest, #rashi trends on Twitter
Aug 23, 2020 11:54 IST
Chetan Chauhan died due to poor treatment at Lucknow hospital, not because of Covid-19: SP leader
Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy showers across isolated places
Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.