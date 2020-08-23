Sukhna floodgates opened after heavy rain in Chandigarh

Water levels of the Sukhna lake had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13. (Keshav Singh)

Floodgates of the Sukhna Lake were opened after water levels touched the danger mark of 1,163 feet following heavy rain of around 80.1 mm from late Saturday night, officials of the engineering wing of the UT administration confirmed on Sunday.

Two of the lake’s three floodgates were opened with no confirmation on when these would be closed. “The floodgates are still open and we don’t have a particular target but we will bring down water levels from 1,163 feet,” an engineering official said.

Water levels had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13.

In what is usually a rare occurrence, the floodgates were last opened in September 2018 and before that in 2008.