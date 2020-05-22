Sections
Home / Cities / Sunny days ahead, says PAU weather department

The rising temperature will be helpful in pushing forward monsoon current towards the northern region

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As per the laboratory of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana recorded 42.2 degree Celsius on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With the city sizzling at 42.2 degree Celsius on Friday, meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said the temperature will continue to rise for few more days in the presence of sunshine.

Head of the department of school of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Prabhjyot Kaur, said the rising temperature will be helpful in pushing forward monsoon current towards the northern region. “The rising temperature will create a low pressure that will help in advancing the monsoon towards the northern region of the county. We had witnessed pleasant weather during the beginning of the month, but that does not help the monsoon in moving forward,” she said.

PUNJAB MAY RECEIVE SHOWERS, SAYS WEATHERMAN

The meteorologist also said, “There is slight chance of rain in central part of Punjab in a couple of days as some western disturbance has been noticed in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

It was on May 15 that the meteorology department observatory of PAU had recorded 12.4mm rain, while the maximum temperature was 32 degree Celsius and minimum temperature 22.6 degree Celsius.



Meanwhile, a total of 41.2mm rainfall has been recorded in a fortnight.

