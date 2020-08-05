Sunny Enclave promoter arrested in cheating case in Mohali’s Kharar

Sections
The accused is a proclaimed offender in a number of cheque bounce cases.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The developer was produced in a consumer court on Wednesday which denied him bail. (Representational photo)

A day after Kharar police arrested managing director of Bajwa Developers and promoter of Sunny Enclave, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, on the order of a consumer court in cheque bounce cases, he was on Wednesday arrested in a cheating case of 2019.

Bajwa was produced in a consumer court on Wednesday which denied him bail. He was a proclaimed offender in a number of cheque bounce cases.

Kharar DSP Pal Singh said, “Today, we arrested him in a cheating case registered against him at sadar police station in 2019. The accused is in our custody and will be produced in a Kharar court on Thursday and we will seek his police remand.”

Bajwa’s advocate Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “We have disposed of around 11 cases today after making the full payments before the consumer court. Also, the partial payment of over 30 cases has been done today. The payments of few cases are yet to be done and he will get bail only after that. Due to financial crunch during Covid-19, the payments of people couldn’t not made. Now, we are trying our best to sort out all the cases within next four to five days.”



Sharma said there were a total of 58 cases registered against Bajwa in the consumer court and the total liability is around ₹5 crore.

