Sunny Enclave promoter sent to five-day police remand in criminal case

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the managing director of Bajwa Developers and promoter of Sunny Enclave, was on Thursday produced in a Kharar court which again remanded him to five-day police custody. Earlier, he was remanded to seven-day police custody.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pal Singh said, “The court has extended his remand today. The accused is in the custody of Kharar police and we are investigating the case.”

Meanwhile, Bajwa was granted bail by the Chandigarh consumer redressal forum in connection with several cases of cheque bounce.

Bajwa’s counsel Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “Bajwa paid ₹6 crore in 48 cases, which were pending against him in the consumer court. Out of 48, eight cases have been disposed off while more than 50% payment has been made in 36 cases.”



Sharma said that they had appealed before the court that Bajwa would pay his balance amount (₹5.95 crore) in the next six months (₹1 crore each month). The court agreed to this condition and granted him bail, he added.

In the cheating case, they will try to get a bail after sorting out the matter with the complainant within a few days, Sharma said.

Bajwa was arrested on August 4 in several cases of cheque bounce registered in Chandigarh consumer forum. A day after that, he was arrested by the Kharar police in connection with a property-related cheating case registered against him in 2019.

The consumer court had dismissed his bail plea on August 5. The court had set a condition before him to make at least 50% payments in each case to get bail.

