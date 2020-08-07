Sections
Home / Cities / Sunny Enclave promoter sent to seven-day police custody in Mohali

Sunny Enclave promoter sent to seven-day police custody in Mohali

On July 5, Bajwa was arrested in a cheating case registered against him in 2019. This, after he was arrested on July 4 in several cases of cheque bounce registered in Chandigarh consumer court.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The managing director of Bajwa Developers, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, on Thursday was produced before a Kharar court and sent to seven-day police remand.

Ravjot Kaur, superintendent of police (SP, rural), Mohali, said, “Bajwa was produced before a court which sent him to seven-day police custody. We will interrogate him regarding the case registered against him on the complaint of Jaspreet Singh of Sector 39.”

Bajwa had sold the complainant’s plot to a third party by breaking the agreement. The case dates back to November 2, 2019, and was registered under Sections 406 (communal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. There are around 58 cases registered against him.



