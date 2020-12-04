Support pours in from all fronts for farmers protesting in Delhi

An Indian farmer looks through the barbed wires put up by the police at the site of a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border. (AP)

School-going children, college students, elderly and various representatives of khaps are throwing weight behind the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at Tikri border.

Jamidar Chattar Sabha, an organisation of youths from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and other states, have been catching eye at the farmers’ protest as over of its 150 volunteers, mostly students, have been providing free langar, tea, and other necessary items for the last eight days.

Meet Mann, who heads the group, said they have joined the farmers’ agitation as they “felt the pain of the crop grower”.

“We have arranged everything for farmers. In the daytime, we provide them langar, milk, tea, kheer and other eatables. Our volunteers have been bringing dairy products and vegetables from nearby villages,” he added.

Raju Mann, a farm leader, said the khaps and students have lent their support to the farmers and they are turning up in large numbers.

Two brothers, Sukhvinder Singh, a student of Class 8, and Kirpal Singh, a student of Class 10, who had shifted to Bahadurgarh from Amritsar 10 years ago, have been taking part in the protest.

“Every morning, my father drops us at the dharna site before going to his tailor shop. For the first time, we have joined a protest,” Sukhvinder said.

Banging a dafli and singing songs about farmers’ plight , Anju, a student of Maharshi Dayanand University , said her family cultivates on three acres of land and she joined the protest as she had an emotional connect with farmers.

“Hundreds of varsity students from Haryana, Punjab and Delhi have been sitting with farmers in protest and singing songs in Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi. We will leave the Tikri border once the demands are met,” she added.