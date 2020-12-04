Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Support pours in from all fronts for farmers protesting in Delhi

Support pours in from all fronts for farmers protesting in Delhi

School-going children, college students, elderly and various representatives of khaps are throwing weight behind the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three...

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 04:07 IST

By Sunil Rahar,

An Indian farmer looks through the barbed wires put up by the police at the site of a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border. (AP)

School-going children, college students, elderly and various representatives of khaps are throwing weight behind the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at Tikri border.

Jamidar Chattar Sabha, an organisation of youths from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and other states, have been catching eye at the farmers’ protest as over of its 150 volunteers, mostly students, have been providing free langar, tea, and other necessary items for the last eight days.

Meet Mann, who heads the group, said they have joined the farmers’ agitation as they “felt the pain of the crop grower”.

“We have arranged everything for farmers. In the daytime, we provide them langar, milk, tea, kheer and other eatables. Our volunteers have been bringing dairy products and vegetables from nearby villages,” he added.



Raju Mann, a farm leader, said the khaps and students have lent their support to the farmers and they are turning up in large numbers.

Two brothers, Sukhvinder Singh, a student of Class 8, and Kirpal Singh, a student of Class 10, who had shifted to Bahadurgarh from Amritsar 10 years ago, have been taking part in the protest.

“Every morning, my father drops us at the dharna site before going to his tailor shop. For the first time, we have joined a protest,” Sukhvinder said.

Banging a dafli and singing songs about farmers’ plight , Anju, a student of Maharshi Dayanand University , said her family cultivates on three acres of land and she joined the protest as she had an emotional connect with farmers.

“Hundreds of varsity students from Haryana, Punjab and Delhi have been sitting with farmers in protest and singing songs in Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi. We will leave the Tikri border once the demands are met,” she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers say hopeful of resolution but won’t settle for amendments
Dec 04, 2020 02:56 IST
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Dec 04, 2020 04:59 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 04, 2020 04:59 IST
From cleanest to worst, study shows how pollution in Delhi rose in a few months
Dec 04, 2020 03:04 IST

latest news

China defends dam on Brahmaputra, India hits back
Dec 04, 2020 04:40 IST
Govt announces 2 new army posts with focus on reforms
Dec 04, 2020 04:35 IST
Can’t bar convicted leaders from polls for life: Govt to SC
Dec 04, 2020 04:31 IST
New law may help ease Green Cards backlog
Dec 04, 2020 05:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.