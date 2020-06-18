Sections
Home / Cities / Supporters of Referendum 2020 lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail announce hunger strike

Supporters of Referendum 2020 lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail announce hunger strike

The inmates have claimed that they were allowed to bring things from outside when they were lodged in Amritsar jail.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The inmates were shifted to Ludhiana from Amritsar jail 15 days ago. (HT FILE)

Supporters of the pro-Khalistan event, Referendum 2020, who are lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail, have announced a hunger strike while putting in their demands of a television set, separate cooked food and certain things from outside the jail.

The inmates who have initiated the strike are Malkit Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jagdev Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Dharminder Singh and Ravinder Singh.

For the time being, the accused are housed in a separate barrack, but they have been told that they will be treated according to the jail manual. The inmates were shifted to Ludhiana from Amritsar jail 15 days ago. They are facing trial under various charges including unlawful activities.

The jail officials said the demands put up by the inmates are unrealistic as per the jail manual and cannot be fulfilled. Rajiv Arora, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said these are tactics used to pressurise the jail authorities.



“The strike began on Wednesday. They are demanding a separate barrack, along with a television set, separate food, and certain other things to be procured from outside the jail,” said Arora.

“The inmates have claimed that they were allowed to bring things from outside when they were lodged in Amritsar jail. We have told them that they will get the same food that other inmates are consuming,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Apple may manufacture new iPhone SE in India
Jun 18, 2020 20:39 IST
Man’s creates egg ‘tower’, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch
Jun 18, 2020 20:39 IST
Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.