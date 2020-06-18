Supporters of Referendum 2020 lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail announce hunger strike

Supporters of the pro-Khalistan event, Referendum 2020, who are lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail, have announced a hunger strike while putting in their demands of a television set, separate cooked food and certain things from outside the jail.

The inmates who have initiated the strike are Malkit Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jagdev Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Dharminder Singh and Ravinder Singh.

For the time being, the accused are housed in a separate barrack, but they have been told that they will be treated according to the jail manual. The inmates were shifted to Ludhiana from Amritsar jail 15 days ago. They are facing trial under various charges including unlawful activities.

The jail officials said the demands put up by the inmates are unrealistic as per the jail manual and cannot be fulfilled. Rajiv Arora, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said these are tactics used to pressurise the jail authorities.

“The strike began on Wednesday. They are demanding a separate barrack, along with a television set, separate food, and certain other things to be procured from outside the jail,” said Arora.

“The inmates have claimed that they were allowed to bring things from outside when they were lodged in Amritsar jail. We have told them that they will get the same food that other inmates are consuming,” he added.