Sushant’s father lodges FIR, Patna police team in Mumbai to quiz Rhea, others

PATNA

In a major development, a four-member team of Patna police left for Mumbai Tuesday to question actor Rhea Chakraborty and her four family members in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following a complaint filed by the deceased actor’s father on July 25, accusing them of driving his son to suicide, cheating, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

Sushant’s father K K Singh, a retired senior government official, had on July 25 lodged an FIR with the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna station against Rhea Chakraborty and her family under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said IG (central range) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

“The FIR names Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, including Indirajeet Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Suruti Modi, Souvik and others, under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a very serious allegation against Rhea and her family. He had alleged she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely kept him in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

“The four-member police reached Mumbai Tuesday afternoon and is looking into the case from all angles,” the IG said.

The Patna police team will also be looking at the statements of 38 persons, including of Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s secretary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which were recorded before the Mumbai police.

A police officer said the SHO of Rajiv Nagar police station, Nishant Singh, has been made the investigation officer of the case. “K K Singh met a senior police officer of Patna and narrated his woes to him. He did not trust the Mumbai police in this regard,” he said.

Sushant’s father, in his FIR, has said that on June 8, when Rhea found that bank balance of Sushant was depleting, she decamped with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password and important documents and doctor’s receipts.

Singh further says in the FIR, “Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show the doctor’s receipts before the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work. On June 8 night, Sushant’ secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cellphone. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case.”

Sushant’s father has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna.

Rhea Chakraborty had earlier shared a post on social media to request Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation in Rajput’s death case. The ‘Chehre’ actress addressed Sushant as her boyfriend in her post.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the state government will initiate a CBI probe into Rajput’s case if needed.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan had earlier spoken to Thackeray on the matter.