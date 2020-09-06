Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests late actor’s domestic help in Mumbai

Earlier on Saturday, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were remanded in NCB custody till September 9. NCB’s remand application did not mention seized drugs or any other material evidence.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:40 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the case of Rajput’s death. (File photo)

Earlier on Saturday, actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were remanded in NCB custody till September 9. NCB's remand application did not mention seized drugs or any other material evidence.

Confirming Sawant’s arrest on Saturday, deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “At 8pm, Dipesh Sawant has been arrested. He joined the investigation yesterday at 10pm. He was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizan.” Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim are both under arrest for allegedly peddling drugs. Sawant was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will be produced in court today. Malhotra said NCB’s investigation was ongoing.

On Saturday, NCB produced Showik, Miranda and Ebrahim before a magistrate court. They have all been charged under the NDPS Act.

In its remand application, NCB said Showik had to be confronted “with other accused who are in its custody to uncover the linkages of network which indulged in selling and purchasing drugs”. The agency also said it needed Showik in custody to investigate the allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput’s manager Dipesh Sawant. NCB said Showik was also needed to verify the financial trail.



According to NCB, during questioning, alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, who is also under arrest, had said he procured drugs from Vilatra and Ebrahim, on Showik’s instructions. He also claimed Showik had told him to give drugs to Miranda. Sources in NCB said Showik’s phone messages include one in which he asked Miranda to pay Vilatra ₹10,000 for 5 gm of ‘bud’, a curated form of marijuana.

A senior officer from NCB said, “We conducted searches at Miranda’s and Showik’s homes and collected some evidence. The investigation is at a preliminary stage and details of the evidence can’t be revealed at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh.

