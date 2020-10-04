Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Congress, BJP trade barbs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress traded barbs at each other yet again over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

The spat began after the BJP wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning why the Mumbai Police didn’t make any arrest in the drug links in the case and asked if there was any deliberate attempt to hide any political connection. In response, the Congress hit back, terming the BJP’s letter a “face-saving attempt”, after its conspiracy to gain political mileage from the SSR episode boomeranged.

In his letter, BJP legislator Ram Kadam asked why the Mumbai Police did not probe the drug angle, despite doing the investigation for the initial 65 days.

“The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made 19 arrests in connection with the drug dealing in Bollywood and on the basis of the chat messages, they recovered from Rhea Chakraborty. Why was similar action not taken by the Mumbai Police? Was there pressure on the police to not take any action in drug dealing? Was it an attempt to save some mighty people? In its attempt, the state government has maligned the image of city police,” stated the letter.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The police department was headed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for five years, why did he not ask the police to investigate drug dealing in Bollywood? The BJP made big noise in the Rajput case

and hatched a conspiracy to malign the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. Social media was used to generate sentiments against Maharashtra. The probe was handed over to CBI, which could find nothing wrong in the case. An inquiry by the SIT should be initiated against the conspiracy,” he said.

Sawant has also questioned why NCB has not been probing involvement of Ssandip Singh, who was the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite having faced charges in drug dealing.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress has planned protests in all districts on Monday over the Hathras incident.

State unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “The protest will be staged in all districts on Monday and the agitation will continue until the family gets justice. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has no right to continue in the chair after the incident and the way the case was handled. We are surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chanted the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is silent on the entire episode.”