Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sharad Pawar attacks Centre, says probe agencies trying to divert people’s attention from case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the central investigation agencies over the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“The actual case and investigation into his death is left behind and something else is going on. Doubts have been raised that the investigating agencies are trying to divert people’s attention from the case,” Pawar said, responding to queries from mediapersons at an interaction in Pandharpur, Solapur. “We had read that an actor has committed suicide. The Mumbai Police started its investigation to find the reason behind it. Maybe the Central government had no trust in the police force. Several agencies were handed over the probe. But we are yet to see any significant progress by them in the investigation. Now, it is going on in a different direction altogether. We may have to wait more to know the truth,” said the veteran leader.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating the case and all three come under the union home ministry headed by Amit Shah.

Earlier, Pawar had said the decision of handing over the case to central agencies could be politically motivated.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh alleged: “Mumbai Police was accused of handling the case incompetently and alleged of shielding a politician. CBI has not been able to find anything substantial in the case so far. Bihar’s former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey played a key role in the entire episode.”

Meanwhile, reacting to news reports, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that ruled out poisoning has exposed the BJP’s conspiracy to take advantage of the case for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. CBI should find the mastermind behind this conspiracy.”