Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Cops will quiz Mahesh Bhatt and even Karan Johar if need be, says Maharashtra home minister

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that producer-director Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager and even Johar, if need be, will be questioned in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. The minister said the police were investigating if “business rivalry” drove Rajput to take the extreme step.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Deshmukh had tweeted on June 15, the police were investigating “clinical depression owing to professional rivalry”. Deshmukh said that Bhatt is being called for questioning on Monday and Johar’s manager will be called thereafter. “Police will call Johar too if required. Summons have been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut for her statement in the case,” he said.

Police has already questioned more than 30 people from the film industry, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director-producer Aaditya Chopra, among others.

Deshmukh had last week said there was no need for a CBI probe into the case and Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently. He had reacted after actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media, demanding the probe be shifted to the central agency.