Sections
Home / Cities / Suspected Covid patient kills self by jumping off 3rd floor of Panchkula civil hospital

Suspected Covid patient kills self by jumping off 3rd floor of Panchkula civil hospital

 A 30-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the third floor of the local civil hospital in Sector 6 on Wednesday. A tuberculosis patient and resident of Surajpur in Pinjore, the man was...

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

 A 30-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the third floor of the local civil hospital in Sector 6 on Wednesday.

A tuberculosis patient and resident of Surajpur in Pinjore, the man was tested for Covid-19 on suspicion, which left him upset. Around 9.30pm, he jumped off the third floor, suffering serious injuries. He was rushed to the emergency ward where he succumbed during treatment.

A police team led by ACP Noopur Bishnoi and Sector 5 SHO inspector Lalit Kumar reached the spot for investigation. “The patient’s Covid test report is awaited. Preliminary investigation is underway,” ACP Bishnoi said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
54,000 abandoned cows adopted in UP
Apr 30, 2020 00:43 IST
94% people in Indian metros embrace digital retail payment
Apr 30, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.