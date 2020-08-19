Suspended Radaur naib tehsildar blames DC, former SDM for her ouster

Sections
Radaur naib tehsildar Bharti Puhal, now suspended, has blamed Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar and former Radaur SDM Pooja Chanwaria for her suspension last week.Puhal said no response...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:11 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Radaur naib tehsildar Bharti Puhal, now suspended, has blamed Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar and former Radaur SDM Pooja Chanwaria for her suspension last week.

Puhal said no response was sought from her. It’s pertinent to mention here that then SDM Chanwaria had complained against Puhal to the DC for “not following orders in relief works for migrants during their stay in camps”.

The DC had in May forwarded the complaint to commissioner (Ambala Division) Deepti Umashankar. However, on Tuesday, the DC said, “There is no reason mentioned on the suspension order, so I can’t say why she has been suspended.”

Puhal was suspended last week in an order signed by Vijai Vardhan, financial commissioner, revenue and additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management department, Haryana.



Puhal said, “I received the order on August 15 and the department doesn’t know why I was suspended. I was not given any chance to respond anywhere.”

On the Chanwaria’s allegation of non-cooperation, she said, “I’ve videos and register entries as proof that I performed my duty for the relief work. I worked late night for sending migrants to their homes but the DC and SDM have made false accusations to suspend me. They have also made a mining issue but as an officer, I didn’t have any role other than demarcation for any mining work.”

On this, Chanwaria said she (Puhal) remained absent from the station and didn’t even reply. She had threatened my reader too, Pooja alleged.

“On the mining issue, I sought a report from the SHO and naib tehsildar, but that report was not dealt with properly too,” said Chanwaria, who is presently serving as MD, sugar mill, Kaithal.

