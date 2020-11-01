‘Suspension of freight trains bound to break backbone of Punjab industry’

Pawan Dewan, chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, said rail services were not stopped even during the peak terrorism days. (HT file photo)

Expressing resentment over the prohibition on the movement of goods trains in the state, Pawan Dewan, chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, said rail services were not stopped even during the peak terrorism days. “Suspension of freight trains has pushed against the wall the industry that is already struggling to come out of Covid crises,” he added.

In a statement issued here, Dewan said that the ₹20,000 crore economic package promised by the Centre has not seen the light of the day; what to talk of fulfilling a promise. “The central government’s decision is bound to break the backbone of industry,” he added.

Dewan said suspension of freight was not only affecting the import, but also exports as the industry was unable to produce in the absence of raw material. “Industries are facing huge losses which will have adverse repercussions on the entire economy, so the central government must review its decision at the earliest,” he added.

Yogesh Sagar, president, Mohali Industrialists Association, said, “It is indeed a very tough time for the industry. Labour shortage, Covid impact, financial difficulties and on top of that, a ban on the movement of goods trains. Exporters are foreseeing order cancellations and penalties on failure to deliver goods coupled with credibility loss.”

He said, “It is expected to be a Black Diwali this season. The Covid-hit labourers looking for Diwali bonus now fear losing jobs.”

Sewing machine spare parts manufacturer Bahadur Singh from Bahadur Udyog and Jaswinder Singh Saini from National Steel Industries also resented shortage of coal for foundries and goods rake being stuck up in Ambala.

“Right now, we are managing with our inventories and materials,” said AR Chaudhary from AV Fabrications, who was irked over non-arrival of orders from an iron ore in Chattisgarh. We have been forced to buy raw material at “premium price” from the local markets, he added.