Sutlej Club elections: Female candidate withdraws, 3 left in race for 2 posts of executive members

The campaigning for Sutlej Club elections, to be held on October 24, has been intensifying day by day even as a female candidate running for the post of executive member withdrew her nomination on late Wednesday evening.

With Baljeet Kaur Chawla opting out, there are three candidates left in the race for two posts of executive members in the committee.

Earlier, five out of the total 11 committee members, including the vice-president and general secretary, were elected unanimously as no other members filed nominations against them.

The members who have been elected unanimously include Jatinder Marwaha as vice-president, Sanjeev Dhanda as general secretary, Sachin Kapoor as Bar secretary, Anil Goel as sports secretary, and Ginni Bawa Moudgill as executive member (reserved seat for women).

The elections for the rest of the posts would be held on October 24. Making last-ditch efforts to woo voters, the candidates gave introductory speeches and presentations to the club members on Thursday evening.

Gurmeet Singh Kairon and Sachin Gupta will contest for the post of joint secretary, while KPS Walia and Jasdeep Singh Navla are in the fray for the post of finance secretary.

For the post of mess secretary, Maninder Singh Bedi and Sanjeev Gupta will contest against each other. Rattandeep Singh (Latti Bawa) and Harkesh Mittal will fight for the post of cultural secretary.

The three members who have filed nominations for two posts of executive members (general category) include Arun Dhawan, Subodh Batish and Balwinder Bhanwra.

Contesting for the post of cultural secretary, Harkesh Mittal said there are around 3,600 members in the club and he has been receiving a good response from the members. “If voted to power, I will try to organise more events in the club and involve the families as much as possible. Events would also be held for children and senior citizens.”

Gurmeet Singh Kairon, who is contesting for the post of joint secretary, said that he has been receiving a good response from the members and his aim is to improve the functioning of the club.