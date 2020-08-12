Sections
Home / Cities / SUV driver opens fire as biker duo tries to overtake him in Kharar

SUV driver opens fire as biker duo tries to overtake him in Kharar

The police have recovered a single cartridge from the crime spot.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

No one was injured in the incident, said police. (Representational photo)

High drama was witnessed in Gobind Nagar near Jhampur village in Kharar here on Wednesday after an overtaking attempt by a bike-borne duo led to firing of gunshots by an SUV occupant. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Amardeep Singh said around 2pm on Wednesday, Ranbir Singh (21) and his brother Dilbar Singh (23), both residents of Sahora village near Kurali, were going towards Jhampur when they repeatedly honked at an SUV in a bid to overtake it. Enraged by this, the SUV occupants — Bikram of Togan village, Sheetal and Happy of Behlolpur village — intercepted the motorcycle and stepped out of their vehicle.

The trio then abused Ranbir and Dilbar and thrashed them. Soon, another friend of the suspects, Shanky of Behlolpur, along with two unidentified men, also reached the spot and joined them. Meanwhile, Bikram took out his gun and fired a shot towards Ranbir, who managed to dodge it. Then another shot was fired by him in the air. On seeing this, villagers gathered at the spot and the suspects sped away in their vehicle.

On getting the information, Kharar DSP Pal Singh, Balongi SHO and sub-inspector Harpreet Singh rushed to the spot.



“After recording the statements of Ranbir and Dilbar, we have registered a case under sections 307, 323, 336, 148, 149 of the IPC and sections 25, 27-54-59 of the Arms Act against the six suspects, including two unidentified persons. They are all at large and we will arrest them soon. The licence of the weapon used in the crime, will also be checked after arresting them,” said sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, the investigation officer, adding that all the accused are youngsters.

DSP Pal Singh said, “The police have recovered a single cartridge from the crime spot. The investigation is on.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

438 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in Chhattisgarh
Aug 12, 2020 23:29 IST
OBE exams: Colleges get answer scripts of ‘unknown’ students, DU says will sort them out
Aug 12, 2020 23:29 IST
HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Second sero survey results in another week: Jain
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.