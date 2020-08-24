Sections
Home / Cities / SUV runs over woman in Ludhiana: One man held, family seeks murder case

SUV runs over woman in Ludhiana: One man held, family seeks murder case

Nisha Shekhawat, who lived with her husband and two children on the first floor of a rented accommodation, was killed when a group of youngsters on Saturday night ran her over with their Mahindra Bolero SUV.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by an SUV in Guru Nanak Pura, Bhamian, the police on Monday arrested one of the occupants of the Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

On the other hand, the kin of the victim, who met the police on Monday, are still demanding that a murder case be added too the FIR.

Inspector Satbir Singh said the police had arrested one of the accused, Gurdeep Singh, while his accomplices were still on the run. The police also seized the vehicle.

Nisha Shekhawat, who lived with her husband and two children on the first floor of a rented accommodation, was killed when a group of youngsters on Saturday night ran her over with their Mahindra Bolero SUV. The accused had come to their house to thrash the landlord’s son, who lives on the ground floor.



The police identified the three accused as Johny, Sunny, Gurdeep Singh, Bheta and their seven accomplices who are yet to be identified. A case under sections 307, 304, 323, 324, 341, 279, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of IPC has been lodged against them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi
Aug 25, 2020 00:53 IST
One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur
Aug 25, 2020 00:50 IST
Virus closures send Atlantic City casinos to $112M Q2 loss
Aug 25, 2020 00:47 IST
3 murder 45-year-old man in Thane, held
Aug 25, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.