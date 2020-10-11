SVAMITVA scheme to end disputes in villages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' scheme, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

A property card will be given to each house in every village of the country in the next four years under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, adding that it will become a means of ending disputes in villages.

These cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the area surrounding their respective houses (as opposed to cultivated land). Under the scheme, land parcels in rural areas were mapped using drones.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the prime minister said, “One lakh property cards (SVAMITVA) have been distributed among the beneficiaries today. Efforts are on to provide property card to each house in every village in the next four years.”

Of the one lakh property cards, 39,989 were distributed in 346 villages in 37 districts of UP. Beneficiaries were also handed over the hard copies after getting a soft copy.

“When one becomes the owner of his house, one’s self-respect is restored. One feels secure and strong,” PM Modi said, while interacting with the beneficiaries.

Calling the distribution of property cards another historic step towards a self-reliant India, the prime minister pointed out that the day also marked the the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh, two leaders who worked tirelessly for rural development.

“Nanaji used to say that when the people of the village remain trapped in disputes, neither will they develop nor the society. I believe that the ownership plan will also be a great means of ending many disputes in our villages. Raising the voice of the villagers and the poor has been a shared pledge of Jayaprakash Babu and Nanaji’s life,” he said.

The scheme’s pilot project is being implemented in 763 villages which comprise 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.