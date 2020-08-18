Swachh Survekshan 2020: Ludhiana municipal corporation to be awarded by PM Modi

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) will receive an award under Swachh Survekshan 2020 at the Swachh Mahotsava ceremony which will be conducted online on August 20 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the awards to the winners.

The virtual event would be observed as Swachh Bharat Mahotsav for celebrating urban swachhta champions.

As per the letter received by the state government from the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar cantonment and Amritsar cantonment area have been selected for the awards.

As per the officials, only Ludhiana MC would be receiving the award out of all the MCs in the state, but the category of the award has not yet been disclosed. In total, 75 awards would be presented. The rehearsals for the virtual ceremony are going on.

Last year, the Ludhiana MC slipped by 26 spots in comparison to its ranking in 2018 under Swachh Survekshan. Ludhiana was ranked 163 out of 4,237 cities in the country. In 2018, the MC stood at 137 position under the category of cities with a population above 10 lakhs while the city was ranked 140 in 2017.

The announcement of 2020 results was delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The MC officials are expecting that the ranking would improve in Survekshan 2020.

Residents would also be able to view the online event on social media. They can visit ‘SwachhBharatUrban’ on Facebook, ‘SwachhBharatGov’ for Twitter, visit ‘https://rb.gy/vh0vdk’ on YouTube.